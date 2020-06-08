Fire breaks out inside computer lab of DU's Ram Lal Anand college

Fire breaks out inside computer lab of DU's Ram Lal Anand collegePTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-06-2020 15:17 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 15:17 IST
A fire broke out inside the computer lab of Delhi University's Ram Lal Anand College on Monday, a Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official said
The DFS received a call about the fire at 11.40 am and the blaze was brought under control by 12.25 pm. No one was injured in the incident that took place in the college located in South Campus., the official said.
