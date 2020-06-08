Simhachalam temple in Visakhapatnam reopens

Simhachalam Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swami temple re-opened on Monday for 'darsanams' following the government's nod to allow places to worship to open. According to a temple official, a trial run is being held today with temple staff.

Locals will be allowed from tomorrow onwards from 6 am to 7 pm. Arrangements have been made for sanitization and for social distancing for the safety of devotees. On Saturday, Andhra Pradesh government had released a detailed guideline for reopening of religious places in the state. (ANI)