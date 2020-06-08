Simhachalam temple in Visakhapatnam reopens
Simhachalam Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swami temple re-opened on Monday for 'darsanams' following the government's nod to allow places to worship to open.ANI | Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 08-06-2020 15:58 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 15:58 IST
Simhachalam Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swami temple re-opened on Monday for 'darsanams' following the government's nod to allow places to worship to open. According to a temple official, a trial run is being held today with temple staff.
Locals will be allowed from tomorrow onwards from 6 am to 7 pm. Arrangements have been made for sanitization and for social distancing for the safety of devotees. On Saturday, Andhra Pradesh government had released a detailed guideline for reopening of religious places in the state. (ANI)
