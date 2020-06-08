MoU on Indo-Denmark Energy Cooperation signed to develop strong relation

The Memorandum of Understanding on Indo-Denmark Energy Cooperation between the Ministry of Power, Government of the Republic of India and the Ministry for Energy, Utilities and Climate, Government of the Kingdom of Denmark to develop a strong, deep and long-term co-operation between two countries in the power sector on the basis of equality, reciprocity and the mutual benefit was signed on 5th June 2020.

The MoU was signed by Mr Sanjiv Nandan Sahai, Secretary (Power) from the Indian side and Mr Freddy Svane, Ambassador of Denmark to India from the Danish side.

The MoU provides for collaboration in areas like offshore wind, long term energy planning, forecasting, flexibility in the grid, consolidation of grid codes to integrate and operate efficiently variable generation options, flexibility in the power purchase agreements, incentivize power plant flexibility, variability in renewable energy production etc. The Indian electricity market would benefit from cooperation with Denmark in these areas.

For the implementation of the identified areas, a Joint Working Group (JWG) will be established under the MoU. The JWG will be co-chaired by Joint Secretary level officials and will report to a Steering Committee, jointly chaired by the Secretary level officer from both the sides.

The Governments will endeavour to take necessary steps to encourage and promote strategic and technical co-operation in the power sector for mutual benefit in the identified areas through the MoU.

(With Inputs from PIB)