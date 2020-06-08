Left Menu
REC Foundation pledges to distribute 5000 essential packets for labourers, needy

These packets (sustainable cloth bags) contain a drinking water bottle, roasted chana, peanuts, mixture, glucose powder, footwear and reusable masks.

REC Limited, the Navratna NBFC, is spearheading the mission to feed the labourers and the needy, through collaborative efforts. Image Credit: ANI

REC Foundation, the CSR arm of REC Limited, a central PSU under Ministry of Power and one of India's largest power financiers, has pledged to distribute 5000 customized packets carrying essentials for labourers and the needy, affected because of lockdown due to pandemic covid-19. These packets (sustainable cloth bags) contain a drinking water bottle, roasted chana, peanuts, mixture, glucose powder, footwear and reusable masks.

REC Limited, the Navratna NBFC, is spearheading the mission to feed the labourers and the needy, through collaborative efforts. The first leg of the activity was planned on 4th June 2020 and approximately 500 such packets were distributed among 500 beneficiaries in Delhi. The second leg was successfully completed on 7th June in Gurgaon and Noida where nearly 1000 packets were distributed. The remaining packets will be distributed in the coming days. The distribution of these bags was done by employees of the corporation who volunteered to stand for this social cause.

Additionally, REC in collaboration with various district authorities, NGOs and electricity distribution companies (DISCOMS) is already providing cooked meals and ration to the needy across the nation. This initiative was started when the country went under a nation-wide lockdown to contain coronavirus. As of 6th June 2020, the corporation has distributed more than 4.66 lacs Kilograms of foodgrains, 2.56 lac meal packets, 9600 litres of sanitizers, 3400 PPE kits and 83000 masks.

REC Limited has also partnered with TajSATS (a joint venture of IHCL and SATS Ltd) to distribute specially-made nutritious meal packets for medical staff in Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi. Every day, 300 food packets are being delivered as a gesture of gratitude to the frontline healthcare warriors of New Delhi. Over 18,000 meals are being delivered in New Delhi through this initiative.

(With Inputs from PIB)

