Missing college girl's body found in river

PTI | Kottayam | Updated: 08-06-2020 16:37 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 16:37 IST
Missing college girl's body found in river

Kottayam (Kerala), June 8 (PTI): The body of a college girl, who went missing from Cherpunkal in Kottayam district of Kerala, was found in the Meenachil River on Monday, police said. Anju P Shaji (20), studying in a private institution, had gone missing on Saturday after she was caught allegedly cheating in her third year B.Com examination, the police said.

She was sent out of the examination hall for thre alleged malpractice, they said. Her father lodged a complaint withe the police stating that she did not return home.

He claimed the girl was good in studies and that she would not have resorted to any malpractice, the police said, adding that it was suspected to be a case of suicide..

