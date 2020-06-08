Andhra: Devotees throng Prasanna Venkateswara temple to offer prayers as shrine opens following relaxations

Prasanna Venkateswara temple located in Thondamanadu village in Srikalahasti Mandal started 'darsanams' for devotees on Monday. Circles were drawn in the queue lines by Tirumala- Tirupathi Devasthanams (TTD) in accordance with the government orders to maintain the social distancing norms.

Temple administrative officer Suresh said that devotees will be allowed to offer prayers from 6 am to 12 noon and 4 pm to 6 pm. Earlier, devotees were not allowed to visit the temple since March 20. Meanwhile, Srikalahasteeawara temple remained shut for devotees' darsanams as the temple lies in the containment area.

As the temple remained close, devotees offered 'namaskar' from outside the temple. (ANI)