These are the top stories at 5 pm: NATION: DEL52 VIRUS-2NDLD CASES COVID-19 toll rises to 7200; record jump in cases New Delhi: The novel coronavirus toll rose to 7,200 with 271 more deaths and the number of infections climbed to 2,56,611 in India on Monday after a record single-day spike of 9,983 cases, the Health Ministry said in its revised data. DEL25 LD KEJRIWAL-SELF QUARANTINE Delhi CM Kejriwal goes into self-quarantine; To be tested for COVID on Tuesday New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has gone into self-quarantine after developing sore throat and fever, and will get himself tested for COVID-19 on Tuesday, officials said on Monday.

DEL16 ENVIRONMENT-ELEPHANT Elephant may have accidentally consumed cracker-filled fruit: Environment Min New Delhi: Primary investigations into the death of pregnant elephant in Kerala has found that it may have accidentally consumed a cracker-stuffed fruit, the Environment ministry said on Monday. DEL51 DL-VIRUS-SISODIA Delhi govt to hold meeting to assess if there is community transmission of COVID-19 in city New Delhi: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday said the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) will hold a meeting on Tuesday to assess whether there is community transmission of COVID-19 in the national capital.

DEL53 DL-VIRUS-JAIN Delhi COVID-19 cases estimated to rise to 56K by end of next 2 weeks: Jain New Delhi: The current doubling rate of COVID-19 here is 14 days so the national capital as per that estimation will see over 56,000 cases by the end of next two weeks, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Monday. DEL32 AVI-AI-LD VVIP AI likely to get custom-made B777 planes for VVIP travel by September New Delhi: Two custom-made B777 aircraft, which will be used to fly Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top Indian dignitaries, are likely to be delivered by Boeing to Air India by September, senior officials said on Monday.

DEL3 JK-LD ENCOUNTER Four militants killed in encounter with security forces in J-K's Shopian district: Police Srinagar: Four militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Monday, police said. DEL26 JH-BRO-LD WORKERS Jharkhand govt gives BRO approval to recruit over 11,800 workers for border area projects New Delhi/Ranchi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has given permission to the Border Roads Organization (BRO) to recruit over 11,800 workers from the state for critical projects, including in areas near the China border in Ladakh, after getting a written assurance about their welfare and rights, state government sources said on Monday.

CAL3 OD-UNLOCK-NOTIFICATION Religious places, malls, hotels to remain closed in Odisha till June 30 Bhubaneswar: All religious places, shopping malls, hotels and restaurants will continue to remain closed in Odisha till June 30 in view of the COVID-19 scenario, the state government has said in a notification. BOM3 GJ-RS POLLS-CONG MLAS RS polls: Guj Congress to shift all MLAs to Rajasthan resort Ahmedabad: The Gujarat Congress on Monday decided to shift all its MLAs to a resort at Abu Road in Sirohi district of neighbouring Rajasthan over fear of 'poaching' by the BJP ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls.

LEGAL LGD6 SC-ARREST-LD SOZ SC seeks reply of Centre, J-K on plea of Congress leader Soz’s wife against his house detention New Delhi: The Supreme Court Monday sought response from the Centre and the Jammu and Kashmir administration on a plea of former Union minister and senior Congress leader Saifuddin Soz’s wife challenging his house arrest since August 5 last year. LGD11 VIRUS-DL-HC-TREATMENT COVID-19: HC seeks Delhi govt reply on plea to direct hospitals not to deny admission to patients New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Monday sought response of AAP government on a plea seeking direction to the government and private hospitals not to deny admission to asymptomatic and symptomatic COVID-19 patients. BUSINESS DEL34 BIZ-LD PETROL-HIKE Petrol, diesel price hiked by 60 paise per litre for second straight day New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 60 paise per litre each on Monday, for the second day in a row, as state-owned oil firms reverted to daily price revisions after a hiatus of almost three months.

DEL55 BIZ-LD STOCKS Sensex, Nifty pare hefty gains on profit-booking, end marginally up Mumbai: Benchmark gauges Sensex and Nifty on Monday pulled back from the day's highs but managed to settle with marginal gains as investors rushed to book profits following a stellar rally. FOREIGN: FGN21 CHINA-LD INDIA Eastern Ladakh standoff: China says need to implement consensus reached between 2 countries' leaders Beijing: China and India have agreed to work to maintain peace along the LAC and resolve the border standoff through talks while implementing the consensus reached between the two countries' leadership that "differences" do not escalate into "disputes", a top Chinese official said on Monday. By K J M Varma FGN6 US-FLOYD-LD SERVICE Family, friends prepare to pay final tribute to George Floyd Houston: Family and friends of George Floyd have started preparing to pay their final tribute and goodbyes to him at a funeral service here on Tuesday, weeks after the African-American was killed by a white police officer in Minneapolis, triggering widespread marches and violent protests across the US. By Seema Hakhu Kachru.