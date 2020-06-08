Left Menu
Development News Edition

Virtual classrooms not feasible for rural students, says CM

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 08-06-2020 17:38 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 17:38 IST
Virtual classrooms not feasible for rural students, says CM

Chief Minister of Puducherry V Narayanasamy on Monday said holding of virtual classes for students appearing for the class X public examinations in the Union Territory is not feasible as most of students in rural areas do not have smart phone. He told newsmen that he would write to the Union HRD Ministry in this regard and ensure that the rural students' interests are taken care of and convenient steps be adopted to hold classes for such students.

The chief minister urged the Vice-Chancellor of Pondicherry University, a centrally sponsored higher education institution, Gurmeet Singh to wait for the directives from the Union HRD Ministry on the modalities of holding the university examinations. He said he has asked the university to reconsider its decision to hold the examinations in July after he received representations from parents.

Pointing a finger at vegetable vendors, Narayanasamy said the retail shops, having now brought back to the old locations, would be again forced to move if there was no improvement in adherence to the norms of the virus-induced lockdown such as wearing of masks, maintaining social distancing and other conditions to prevent the spread of the pandemic. "I will visit the shops shortly and make an on-the-spot assessment and if there is no improvement in adhering to the curbs all the retail vegetable stalls would be shifted to some other places," he said.

He said this while referring to the Koyambedu market in Chennai as an eye-opener as the market turned out to be a hotspot for COVID-19 cases. Faulting the manner in which a virus victim's body was buried, he said two of the workers of the municipality and one health workers have been suspended.

A full-fledged enquiry would be held to find out whether there was any lapse on the part of the workers in handling the body during the burial..

TRENDING

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Yes Bank case: ED raids five premises of Cox and Kings in Mumbai

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

Marguerite Yourcenar – Google doodle on French novelist, essayist on her 117th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Expand scope of MGNREGA to meet migrants' work demand: Cong to Centre

The Congress on Monday asked the government to expand the scope of MGNREGA to meet the growing work demand of 8 crore migrants expected to relocate in villages in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Asking the prime minister not to view C...

Most Kerala temples to open tomorrow; BJP, Aikya Vedi lash out at govt for giving nod

Cleaning up operations were held in several temples across Kerala, which will open for devotees on Tuesday after over two-and-half-months of coronavirus induced lockdown, but BJP and Hindu Aikya Vedi hit out at thestate government dubbing a...

Class X students to be promoted without exams in T'gana: CM

Hyderabad, June 8 PTI Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday said all class X students would be promoted to the next class without any examination, as it would not be possible to hold the exam due to the spread of coronaviru...

BP to cut 10,000 jobs worldwide amid virus pandemic

Energy producer BP announced on Monday that it will slash its global workforce by 10,000 jobs as the COVID-19 pandemic slams the oil and gas industry. Chief Executive Bernard Looney said that the cuts will affect office-based roles in BPs g...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020