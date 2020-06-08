Left Menu
Development News Edition

Places of worship, shopping malls will continue to remain closed in Jharkhand

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 08-06-2020 17:50 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 17:50 IST
Places of worship, shopping malls will continue to remain closed in Jharkhand

All places of worship and shopping malls will continue to remain closed in Jharkhand as no new lockdown relaxations have been allowed by the state government, an official said on Monday. The lockdown guidelines issued by Chief Secretary Sukhdev Singh on June 4 would continue to be in force in the state, the official said.

Movement of individuals is strictly prohibited from 9 pm to 5 am except in essential cases and any kind of gathering is also prohibited, he said. Jharkhand is still in the "lockdown mode" as coronavirus cases are increasing by the day with the return of the migrants to the state.

A total of 1,143 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the state so far, the official said. Of the total 1,143 novel coronavirus cases detected in the state, 822 are migrants. Though many shops have reopened, not more than five persons are allowed to enter the shop at a time.

According to reports from across the state, thin traffic has been witnessed in several areas though auto-rickshaws and e-rickshaws are allowed to ply, adhering to safety protocols strictly. Intra-district movement of buses is allowed, he said.

"Traffic on the main road in Ranchi is thin," Nihar Tulsiyan, the owner of Tulsiyan Jewellers, said. In compliance with the state government's guidelines, Tulsiyan said he doesn't want any big gathering of customers in his shop.

"We don't want a crowd in our shop in view of safety and security of ourselves as well as the customers. We have to take care of our staff as well and a customer is allowed to sit three chairs apart, (in spite of) the shop having daily footfall of only two to three customers," Tulsiyan said. Those two-three customers are also focused on quick purchase and leaving as everyone is afraid of getting sick or contracting the infection, he added.

He said only three jewellery shops at the Rospa Tower, one of the popular shopping centres of the state capital, open at 11 am and they are closed by the time the sun sets. "We have suffered heavy losses due to the lockdown, but it is not under anybody's control. Still what we would like to request is some waiver like, say, we have not used internet services for the last two months, but we have to pay over Rs 5000 to re-activate it,” he said.

A fruit vendor said normal customer inflow was still a far cry. Inder Agarwal, the president of Adityapur Small Industry Association, said, “The industry has suffered loss during the last over two months. Now, 20 per cent of the total operation is being functioned with strict adherence to the standard operating procedure." PTI PVR RG SNE

TRENDING

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Yes Bank case: ED raids five premises of Cox and Kings in Mumbai

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

Marguerite Yourcenar – Google doodle on French novelist, essayist on her 117th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Expand scope of MGNREGA to meet migrants' work demand: Cong to Centre

The Congress on Monday asked the government to expand the scope of MGNREGA to meet the growing work demand of 8 crore migrants expected to relocate in villages in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Asking the prime minister not to view C...

Most Kerala temples to open tomorrow; BJP, Aikya Vedi lash out at govt for giving nod

Cleaning up operations were held in several temples across Kerala, which will open for devotees on Tuesday after over two-and-half-months of coronavirus induced lockdown, but BJP and Hindu Aikya Vedi hit out at thestate government dubbing a...

Class X students to be promoted without exams in T'gana: CM

Hyderabad, June 8 PTI Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday said all class X students would be promoted to the next class without any examination, as it would not be possible to hold the exam due to the spread of coronaviru...

BP to cut 10,000 jobs worldwide amid virus pandemic

Energy producer BP announced on Monday that it will slash its global workforce by 10,000 jobs as the COVID-19 pandemic slams the oil and gas industry. Chief Executive Bernard Looney said that the cuts will affect office-based roles in BPs g...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020