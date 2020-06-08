New Delhi, Jun 8 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 5.45 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 5.45 pm. . DEL57 JK-2NDLD ENCOUNTER Four Hizbul militants killed in encounter with security forces in J-K's Shopian district: Police Srinagar: In yet another operational success, security forces killed four Hizbul Mujahideen militants on Monday in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, taking the total number of slain terrorists during the past 24 hours in South Kashmir to nine. .

DEL40 JK-ARMY-ARTICLE 370 People of Kashmir took Art 370 scrapping positively; Pak unhappy with peace in valley: Lt Gen Raju Srinagar: People of Kashmir took the scrapping of Article 370 in a "positive manner" as there was relative peace for a long time but Pakistan is on a "hyperdrive" on peddling a false narrative to keep the pot boiling in the valley, a top army officer said on Monday. DEL17 JK-VIRUS-DEATH-CRPF CRPF personnel dies of COVID-19 in J-K Srinagar: A 40-year-old CRPF personnel, who had tested positive for COVID-19, died at a hospital here, taking the number of fatalities due to the novel coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir to 42, officials said on Monday. . DES18 UP-VIRUS-CASES Eight more COVID-19 fatalities in UP, toll 283; 411 fresh cases push state's tally to 10,947 Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh on Monday reported eight more coronavirus deaths, taking the toll to 283, while 411 fresh cases pushed the state's infection count to 10,947, officials said. .

DES19 UP-MAURYA-KEJRIWAL Coronavirus: UP Deputy CM seeks withdrawal of Delhi govt decision on hospitals Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Monday sought the withdrawal of the Delhi government decision barring people from other states to get coronavirus treatment in hospitals run by them. . DES16 UP-RELIGIOUS PLACES Religious places open in parts of UP after govt eases lockdown curbs Lucknow: Religious places opened in parts of Uttar Pradesh on Monday as the state government eased curbs in the current phase of the coronavirus lockdown. .

DES7 NCR-PATIENT-WAITING Noida: Woman with kidney stone admitted to GIMS after shuttling between hospitals for 5 days Noida (UP): Eighteen-year-old Dheeraj Kumar had to shuttle between government hospitals in Noida and Greater Noida for five days, before getting medical care for his mother. . DES17 HR-LOCKDOWN-REOPEN Religious places, malls reopen in Haryana; no rush to get in Chandigarh/Ambala: Barring Gurgaon and Faridabad, the districts worst-hit by coronavirus, religious places and shopping malls in Haryana reopened after two and a half months on Monday but there were fewer visitors than some had anticipated. .

DES13 RJ-LOCKDOWN-MALLS Shopping malls reopen in Jaipur as 'Unlock-1' kicks in Jaipur: Many shopping malls in Jaipur reopened on Monday, as the state government decided to gradually ease restrictions imposed to check the spread of COVID-19. . DES14 UKD-TEMPLES Most temples across U'khand reopen, Chardham remains closed Dehradun: Most temples across Uttarakhand reopened their gates for devotees on Monday after a gap of more than three months except the famous Chardham in Garhwal Himalayas and those within the limits of Dehradun municipal area. .

LGD13 UP-HC-TEACHERS Allahabad HC reserves order on plea challenging stay on appointment of teachers Lucknow: The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court on Monday reserved its order on an appeal of the UP government challenging the stay on the appointment of 69,000 assistant basic teachers in the state. DEL30 UP-TEACHERS PRIYANKA Priyanka Gandhi equates UP teachers' appointment matter with Vyapam scam Lucknow: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday termed the matter relating to appointment of 69,000 teachers in UP's Basic Education department as the state's "Vyapam scam".. .