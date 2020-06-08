Left Menu
Development News Edition

New Delhi, Jun 8 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 5.45 pm.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-06-2020 17:53 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 17:53 IST
New Delhi, Jun 8 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 5.45 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 5.45 pm. . DEL57 JK-2NDLD ENCOUNTER Four Hizbul militants killed in encounter with security forces in J-K's Shopian district: Police Srinagar: In yet another operational success, security forces killed four Hizbul Mujahideen militants on Monday in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, taking the total number of slain terrorists during the past 24 hours in South Kashmir to nine. .

DEL40 JK-ARMY-ARTICLE 370 People of Kashmir took Art 370 scrapping positively; Pak unhappy with peace in valley: Lt Gen Raju Srinagar: People of Kashmir took the scrapping of Article 370 in a "positive manner" as there was relative peace for a long time but Pakistan is on a "hyperdrive" on peddling a false narrative to keep the pot boiling in the valley, a top army officer said on Monday. DEL17 JK-VIRUS-DEATH-CRPF CRPF personnel dies of COVID-19 in J-K Srinagar: A 40-year-old CRPF personnel, who had tested positive for COVID-19, died at a hospital here, taking the number of fatalities due to the novel coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir to 42, officials said on Monday. . DES18 UP-VIRUS-CASES Eight more COVID-19 fatalities in UP, toll 283; 411 fresh cases push state's tally to 10,947 Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh on Monday reported eight more coronavirus deaths, taking the toll to 283, while 411 fresh cases pushed the state's infection count to 10,947, officials said. .

DES19 UP-MAURYA-KEJRIWAL Coronavirus: UP Deputy CM seeks withdrawal of Delhi govt decision on hospitals Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Monday sought the withdrawal of the Delhi government decision barring people from other states to get coronavirus treatment in hospitals run by them. . DES16 UP-RELIGIOUS PLACES Religious places open in parts of UP after govt eases lockdown curbs Lucknow: Religious places opened in parts of Uttar Pradesh on Monday as the state government eased curbs in the current phase of the coronavirus lockdown. .

DES7 NCR-PATIENT-WAITING Noida: Woman with kidney stone admitted to GIMS after shuttling between hospitals for 5 days Noida (UP): Eighteen-year-old Dheeraj Kumar had to shuttle between government hospitals in Noida and Greater Noida for five days, before getting medical care for his mother. . DES17 HR-LOCKDOWN-REOPEN Religious places, malls reopen in Haryana; no rush to get in Chandigarh/Ambala: Barring Gurgaon and Faridabad, the districts worst-hit by coronavirus, religious places and shopping malls in Haryana reopened after two and a half months on Monday but there were fewer visitors than some had anticipated. .

DES13 RJ-LOCKDOWN-MALLS Shopping malls reopen in Jaipur as 'Unlock-1' kicks in Jaipur: Many shopping malls in Jaipur reopened on Monday, as the state government decided to gradually ease restrictions imposed to check the spread of COVID-19. . DES14 UKD-TEMPLES Most temples across U'khand reopen, Chardham remains closed Dehradun: Most temples across Uttarakhand reopened their gates for devotees on Monday after a gap of more than three months except the famous Chardham in Garhwal Himalayas and those within the limits of Dehradun municipal area. .

LGD13 UP-HC-TEACHERS Allahabad HC reserves order on plea challenging stay on appointment of teachers Lucknow: The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court on Monday reserved its order on an appeal of the UP government challenging the stay on the appointment of 69,000 assistant basic teachers in the state. DEL30 UP-TEACHERS PRIYANKA Priyanka Gandhi equates UP teachers' appointment matter with Vyapam scam Lucknow: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday termed the matter relating to appointment of 69,000 teachers in UP's Basic Education department as the state's "Vyapam scam".. .

TRENDING

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Yes Bank case: ED raids five premises of Cox and Kings in Mumbai

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

Marguerite Yourcenar – Google doodle on French novelist, essayist on her 117th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Floyd's death spurs 'Gen Z' activists to set up new DC rights group

Jacqueline LaBayne and Kerrigan Williams met for the very first time in person on Wednesday, at a sit-in they organized in front of the U.S. Capitol over the death of George Floyd. They have been using social media, which they call a tool o...

Expand scope of MGNREGA to meet migrants' work demand: Cong to Centre

The Congress on Monday asked the government to expand the scope of MGNREGA to meet the growing work demand of 8 crore migrants expected to relocate in villages in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Asking the prime minister not to view C...

Most Kerala temples to open tomorrow; BJP, Aikya Vedi lash out at govt for giving nod

Cleaning up operations were held in several temples across Kerala, which will open for devotees on Tuesday after over two-and-half-months of coronavirus induced lockdown, but BJP and Hindu Aikya Vedi hit out at thestate government dubbing a...

Class X students to be promoted without exams in T'gana: CM

Hyderabad, June 8 PTI Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday said all class X students would be promoted to the next class without any examination, as it would not be possible to hold the exam due to the spread of coronaviru...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020