Left Menu
Development News Edition

DGCA advises airport operators not to ease bird, wildlife control measures

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Monday advised airport operators across the country not to ease bird and wildlife control measures and asked them to pay particular attention to increase in bird activities as a result of reduced air traffic owing to coronavirus-induced lockdown.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-06-2020 18:15 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 18:15 IST
DGCA advises airport operators not to ease bird, wildlife control measures
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Monday advised airport operators across the country not to ease bird and wildlife control measures and asked them to pay particular attention to increase in bird activities as a result of reduced air traffic owing to coronavirus-induced lockdown. "Airport operators are advised not to ease bird/wildlife control measures and bird/wildlife monitoring be continued. Particular attention should be given to increase of bird/wildlife activities as a result of reduced air traffic," DGCA said in a circular.

It said that these birds, which are expected to expand their environment amid reduced aviation activities, present a higher risk to aircraft. "DGCA CAR Section 4 Series B part 1 Para 9.4 requires that aerodromes operator shall take action to decrease the risk to aircraft operations by adopting measures to minimize the likelihood of collisions between wildlife and aircraft," the circular said.

"Many regular activities such as grass cutting, bird activity monitoring patrols, and dispersal measures may be limited given the current situation of reduced man-power and lower aircraft movement at airfields. This may result in an increase of bird wildlife that forage, feed, and rest or even nest within or near aerodromes," it added. The DGCA said that birds and other wildlife enjoy the habitat around busy airports as they are placed on the fringe of large urban areas and have large tracts of unused, undeveloped land surrounding them as safety buffers.

"That undeveloped land, as well as green areas of airports, are attractive to numerous bird/wildlife species, particularly as suitable habitat shrinks due to urban expansion," the circular said. "Many airports are also near substantial wetlands, or drainage ponds, making these areas even more attractive to those thousands of migratory birds including waterfowl, shorebirds, gulls and other large birds," it added. (ANI)

  • READ MORE ON:
  • DGCA

TRENDING

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Yes Bank case: ED raids five premises of Cox and Kings in Mumbai

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

Marguerite Yourcenar – Google doodle on French novelist, essayist on her 117th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

SGPC authorities defy lockdown guidelines, offer langar at Golden Temple

The Golden Temple restarted its langar and distributed prasad among devotees as it reopened on Monday, defying the Punjab governments lockdown guidelines. Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee SGPC president Gobind Singh Longowal on Sunda...

Sterlite Tech says manufacturing capacities now close to pre-coronavirus levels

Data network solutions provider Sterlite Technologies manufacturing capacities have revved up to near pre-coronavirus levels, according to Group CEO Anand Agarwal. Agarwal said government spending on digital infrastructure needs to go up si...

MNS seeks new survey of hawkers in Thane municipal corporation

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena MNS has demanded a fresh survey of hawkers in the Thane Municipal Corporation TMC area in the wake of reverse migration of thousands of vendors to their home states amidst the lockdown. In his letter to munici...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Here are what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Asymptomatic casesAt least half of Singapores newly discovered coronavirus cases show no symptoms, the co-head of the governments virus task force has told Reuters. The discover...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020