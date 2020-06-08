Left Menu
Budget session of Andhra Pradesh Assembly from June 16

PTI | Vja | Updated: 08-06-2020 19:10 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 19:10 IST
Budget session of Andhra Pradesh Assembly from June 16

Amaravati, Jun 8 (PTI): The Budget session of the Andhra Pradesh Legislature will begin here on June 16. Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan will address a joint sitting of the Legislative Council and the Legislative Assembly at 10 am on June 16.

The Business Advisory Committee will meet soon after that and decide on the duration of the session, official sources said. Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath is expected to present the full Budget for 2020-21 financial year on June 18.

The Budget session of the Legislature is normally held in February-March every year but, because of the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, the government brought in the Andhra Pradesh Appropriation (Vote-on-Account) Ordinance, 2020 on March 28 authorising an expenditure of Rs 70,994 crore for the first three months of the fiscal. As the Vote-on-Account period ends on June 30, the government is required to get the Appropriation Bill passed by the Legislature before the due date.

With the coronavirus lockdown restrictions virtually coming to an end, the government decided to conduct the Budget session of the Legislature from June 16. On June 19, polls to elect four members to the Rajya Sabha from the state would be held.

The Rajya Sabha polls were put off in March due to COVID-19 lockdown and the Election Commission of India recently announced the fresh schedule. Election became necessary as the opposition TDP fielded its candidate despite standing no chance of victory, with its strength in the Assembly being just 23.

Apart from the Budget, the Legislature is also expected to enact other legislations like the new Environment Improvement Act. The state Cabinet will meet here on June 11 and decide on the Bills to be introduced in the Budget session, sources said.PTI DBV PTI PTI

