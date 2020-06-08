Left Menu
Development News Edition

Zero tolerance towards terrorism resulted in killing of 15 militants in J-K in 1 week: Reddy

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-06-2020 19:12 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 19:12 IST
Zero tolerance towards terrorism resulted in killing of 15 militants in J-K in 1 week: Reddy

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Monday said the zero tolerance policy against terrorism adopted by the Narendra Modi government has resulted in successful neutralisation of 15 terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir in last one week. Reddy's remarks came hours after security forces killed four Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists in Shopian district in the Union Territory.

This is the second encounter in Shopian district in the past 24 hours. On Sunday, five Hizbul Mujahideen militants were killed in an eight-hour-long gun battle with security forces in Reban area of Jammu and Kashmir.

"In pursuance of the Govt of India's 'Zero Tolerance Policy against Terrorism', coupled with proactive approach and credible intelligence network; our security forces have successfully neutralized 15 terrorists in J&K in last 7 days," Reddy tweeted. General officer Commanding (GoC) of 15 Corps Lt Gen BS Raju has said the number of terrorists in South Kashmir is around 125 of which 25 are foreign terrorists.

"We can give a rough figure of approximately 100 odd local terrorists we are looking at and may be another 20-25 foreign terrorists is the number we are broadly looking at," Lt Gen Raju said..

TRENDING

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Yes Bank case: ED raids five premises of Cox and Kings in Mumbai

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

Marguerite Yourcenar – Google doodle on French novelist, essayist on her 117th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Cong MLA Amit Sihag meets Khattar, requests him to make Dabwali mandi functional

Congress MLA Amit Sihag on Monday said he met Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar at his residence here and requested him to expedite the allocation of shops to merchants at the new vegetable market of Dabwali in Sirsa district. Th...

Former Audi boss faces trial in September in diesel scandal

The former head of Volkswagens luxury division, Audi, is set to go on trial at the end of September on fraud charges related to the companys diesel emissions scandal. The state court in Munich said Monday that the trial of Rupert Stadler an...

7 IEDs planted by Naxals recovered in Sukma

Seven improvised explosive devices IEDs planted by Naxals, were recovered by the Central Reserve Police Force CRPF personnel from Sukma district of Chhattisgarh on Monday.The Central Reserve Police Force CRPF personnel have recovered seven ...

Providing treatment to people coming from all the over country is a big challenge during COVID-19 pandemic: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Providing treatment to people coming from all the over country is a big challenge during COVID-19 pandemic Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020