Kerala's COVID-19 tally breaches 2,000 mark

PTI | Thiruvan | Updated: 08-06-2020 19:27 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 19:27 IST
The COVID-19 tally in Kerala crossed the 2,000 mark with 91 new positive cases being detectedand a Madlives returnee succumbing to the virus on Monday, taking the death toll due to the infection to 16. With the fresh tests, the state's infection tally touched 2,004 while the active cases stood at 1,174 with 814 recoveries, including 11 who were discharged on Monday,state Health Minister K K Shailaja said.

A 41-year-old man from Thrissur district, who had returned from Maldives on May 16 and tested positive for the virus, died on Monday,she said in a press release. The state has been witnessing a spike in cases in the past one month since people started returning from abroad and from other states with the easing of travel curbs.

It was on May 8, Kerala had declared that it had flattened the coronavirus curve after reporting a solitary case and just 16 active cases then, which has now breached the 1,000 mark. While Thrissur reported 27 cases, including two health workers, Malappuram 14, Kozhikode 13, Kasaragod eight, Kollam and Alappuzha five each, Kannur four, Thiruvananthapuram, Pathnamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam three each, Wayanad two and Palakkadone.

Of the positive cases, 73 had come from abroad and other states. So far, 1.93 lakh people have come to the state, including about 1.23 lakh through the road route and 49,065 through airports, the release said.

About 1,97,078 people in various parts of the state are under observation of whom 1,771 in hospitals, including 211 admitted on Monday. In the last 24 hours, samples of 3,827 people have been sent for testing.

So far, samples of 85,676 people had been sent for testing of which 82,363 returned negative,the release said. Besides, as part of the Sentinel surveillance, a total of 22,357 samples from health and migrant workers were taken, of which 21,110 were negative.

The total hot spots in the state has climbed to 150 with the addition of 6 new places. Malappuram has the highest number of cases with 163, followed by Palakkad 158, and Kannur 127.

