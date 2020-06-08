Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajasthan: Over 50 lakh employed under MGNREGA per day

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 08-06-2020 19:39 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 19:39 IST
Rajasthan: Over 50 lakh employed under MGNREGA per day

The number of workers employed under the MGNREGA in Rajasthan has gone beyond 50 lakh per day, Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot said on Monday. He said the state ranks first in terms of labour planning under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGA). It has proved its significance during the lockdown and nearly 13 lakh people working under the scheme are migrant labourers, he said. Pilot, who is the Rural Development and Panchayti Raj minister, nearly 50.20 lakh workers were employed per day under the scheme due to coordinated efforts of his department.

Bhilwara district has the maximum number of workers at 4.11 lakh per day, while more than 3.55 lakh workers per day are employed in Dungarpur, 3.50 lakh in Banswara and 2.67 lakh in Ajmer, he said. Out of the 13 lakh migrant labourers engaged under the MGNREGA, about 1.25 lakh already had job cards, while new job cards have been issued to about 1.75 lakh migrant workers.

Pilot said guidelines are being followed for the prevention of coronavirus infection at MGNREGA workplaces..

TRENDING

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Yes Bank case: ED raids five premises of Cox and Kings in Mumbai

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

Marguerite Yourcenar – Google doodle on French novelist, essayist on her 117th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

IAF inducts indigenously developed pod ARPIT to evacuate critical patients from remote areas

The Indian Air Force on Monday inducted an indigenously designed and manufactured pod called ARPIT, which will be used for evacuation of critical patients suffering from infectious diseases like COVID-19 from isolated and remote areas. The ...

We will try to make arrangements to provide treatment to all those coming from outside Delhi: CM Kejriwal.

We will try to make arrangements to provide treatment to all those coming from outside Delhi CM Kejriwal....

With 347 new cases, Ahmedabad's COVID-19 tally rises to 14,631; fatalities up by 24 to 1,039: Health official.

With 347 new cases, Ahmedabads COVID-19 tally rises to 14,631 fatalities up by 24 to 1,039 Health official....

2 motorcyclists killed as Guj highway retaining wall collapses

Two persons were killed on Monday when the retaining wall of an underpass on Rajkot- Gondal national highway collapsed near Aji Dam in Gujarats Rajkot, police said. The two, identified as Rajkot residents Vijay Virada 24 and Bhupatbhai Mait...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020