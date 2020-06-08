COVID-19: Mob protests at Pimpri Chinchwad containment zone

A mob gathered at a coronavirus hotspot in Pimpri Chinchwad in Pune district on Monday demanding removal of lockdown restrictions from the area and also indulged in stone-pelting, police said. The crowd, which included women, from Anandnagar, alleged they were not getting grocery items due to the lockdown and containment zone norms.

Anandnagar has the maximum number of COVID-19 cases in Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation limits. "The mob stormed out of the area despite it being a containment zone, pelted stones and indulged in vandalism.

They dispersed after police arrived," a Pimpri Chnchwad official said. "The process of registering a case against the mob is underway," the police official added.