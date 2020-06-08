Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: HRD ministry begins consultations on reopening schools, safety of students

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-06-2020 21:34 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 21:34 IST
COVID-19: HRD ministry begins consultations on reopening schools, safety of students

The HRD ministry on Monday began consultation with states and other stakeholders on reopening of schools which have been closed since March due to COVID-19 pandemic. In the meeting chaired by Secretary School Education, Anita Karwal, the state education secretaries also deliberated upon health and safety of students, hygiene measures in schools and issues regarding online and digital education. Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said the suggestions will be examined and sent to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and Ministry of Home Affairs.

"Obtained valuable suggestions from state governments regarding issues related to school education. Our priority has always been the safety and security of students and teachers," the minister said in a tweet. "The suggestions received will be examined and sent to the @MoHFW_INDIA and Ministry of Home Affairs for appropriate actions regarding framing guidelines for education sector during COVID-19 times," he said in another tweet.

According to ministry officials, suggestions received from states included staggered classes, non compulsion of maintaining attendance, calling students on alternative days and a flexible plan to be able to avoid any exigencies. "The government is clear on one part that nothing will be rushed without proper consultations and students' safety will be the top priority while making any decision," an official said.

"However, it is early to decide on when schools will reopen, consultations have begun. A final decision will be taken by MHA in this regard and states will also have to keep the COVID-19 situation in mind," the official said. "Among the issues that were discussed included preparedness for the opening of schools, what kind of arrangements will be made by the administration for the health and safety of students, and the hygiene measures in schools,” the official added.

Universities and schools across the country have been closed since March 16, when the Centre announced a countrywide classroom shutdown as part of a slew of measures to contain the COVID-19 outbreak. A 21-day nationwide lockdown was announced on March 24, which came into effect the next day. While the government has announced easing of certain restrictions, schools and colleges continue to remain closed. The government had on May 30 announced phase-wise easing of restrictions, while the lockdown will continue in containment zones till June 30.

It said schools, colleges and coaching institutes will be opened after consultation with states and UTs. "State governments and UT administrations may hold consultations at the institution level with parents and other stakeholders. Based on the feedback, a decision on reopening of these institutions will be taken in the month of July," the home ministry had said.

However, the announcement has rung alarm bells among parents who believe the move will be unsafe. More than 4 lakh parents from across the country petitioned the government demanding that schools should not be reopened unless the COVID-19 situation improves or a vaccine is ready.

According to the health ministry, the coronavirus toll rose to 7,200 with 271 more deaths and the number of infections climbed to 2,56,611 in India on Monday after a record single-day spike of 9,983 cases. The country registered more than 9,000 cases of coronavirus for the fifth day in a row on Monday.

TRENDING

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Yes Bank case: ED raids five premises of Cox and Kings in Mumbai

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Everyone knows reality of borders: Rahul Gandhi takes jibe at Home Minister

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday took a swipe at Home Minister Amit Shah for his remarks that India is strong in protecting its borders, and said the truth seems dormant as everyone knows the reality of the situation at the countrys b...

Economy to shrink 5% this year, fiscal stimulus not enough to support growth

SP Global Ratings on Monday said Indian economy will shrink 5 per cent in the current fiscal, saying the fiscal stimulus worth 1.2 per cent of GDP will not be enough to provide significant growth support. In a report on emerging markets tit...

SAA rescue plan delayed again after unions object

Creditors of South African Airways SAA on Monday approved another delay in the publication of a rescue plan after the cash-strapped airlines administrators requested an extension because of an objection by trade unions.The rescue plan for S...

France to abandon police chokeholds amid Floyd death anger

Frances interior minister says police will no longer conduct chokeholds that have been blamed for multiple cases of asphyxiation and prompted new criticism after George Floyds deathInterior Minister Christophe Castaner announced Monday that...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020