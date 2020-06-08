PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9:35pm

Following is a state-wise tally of the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9:35pm as per information provided by respective governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 33 33 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 4813 2711 75 ------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 51 1 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 2776 665 4 ------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 5247 2542 31 ------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 320 274 5 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 1160 308 4 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 29943 11357 874 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 330 67 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 20574 13964 1280 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 4854 1700 39 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 422 227 6 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 4285 1324 45 ------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 1143 490 7 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 5760 2519 64 ------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 2004 814 16 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 103 50 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 9638 6536 414 ------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 88528 40975 3169 ------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 272 58 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 36 13 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 42 1 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Nagaland 123 8 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 2994 1993 9 ------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 127 52 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 2663 2128 53 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 10876 7714 246 ------------------------------------------------------------Sikkim 7 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 33229 17527 286 ------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 3650 1742 137 ------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 803 192 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 1411 714 13 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 10947 6344 283 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 8613 3465 405 ------------------------------------------------------------Total 257777 128508 7468 ------------------------------------------------------------INCREASE BY 9692 5347 365 ------------------------------------------------------------ In its most recent update, the union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 256611 and the death toll at 7135. The ministry said that 124095 people have so far recovered from the infection.