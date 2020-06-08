PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9:35pm

Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-06-2020 21:37 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 21:37 IST
Following is a state-wise tally of the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9:35pm as per information provided by respective governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 33 33 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 4813 2711 75 ------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 51 1 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 2776 665 4 ------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 5247 2542 31 ------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 320 274 5 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 1160 308 4 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 29943 11357 874 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 330 67 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 20574 13964 1280 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 4854 1700 39 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 422 227 6 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 4285 1324 45 ------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 1143 490 7 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 5760 2519 64 ------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 2004 814 16 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 103 50 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 9638 6536 414 ------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 88528 40975 3169 ------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 272 58 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 36 13 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 42 1 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Nagaland 123 8 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 2994 1993 9 ------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 127 52 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 2663 2128 53 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 10876 7714 246 ------------------------------------------------------------Sikkim 7 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 33229 17527 286 ------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 3650 1742 137 ------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 803 192 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 1411 714 13 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 10947 6344 283 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 8613 3465 405 ------------------------------------------------------------Total 257777 128508 7468 ------------------------------------------------------------INCREASE BY 9692 5347 365 ------------------------------------------------------------ In its most recent update, the union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 256611 and the death toll at 7135. The ministry said that 124095 people have so far recovered from the infection.

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Yes Bank case: ED raids five premises of Cox and Kings in Mumbai

Everyone knows reality of borders: Rahul Gandhi takes jibe at Home Minister

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday took a swipe at Home Minister Amit Shah for his remarks that India is strong in protecting its borders, and said the truth seems dormant as everyone knows the reality of the situation at the countrys b...

Economy to shrink 5% this year, fiscal stimulus not enough to support growth

SP Global Ratings on Monday said Indian economy will shrink 5 per cent in the current fiscal, saying the fiscal stimulus worth 1.2 per cent of GDP will not be enough to provide significant growth support. In a report on emerging markets tit...

SAA rescue plan delayed again after unions object

Creditors of South African Airways SAA on Monday approved another delay in the publication of a rescue plan after the cash-strapped airlines administrators requested an extension because of an objection by trade unions.The rescue plan for S...

France to abandon police chokeholds amid Floyd death anger

Frances interior minister says police will no longer conduct chokeholds that have been blamed for multiple cases of asphyxiation and prompted new criticism after George Floyds deathInterior Minister Christophe Castaner announced Monday that...
