Body of unidentified woman found dumped in front of hotel in Northeast Delhi

The body of an unidentified woman was recovered from a place in front of a hotel in Northeast Delhi's Shastri Park area on Monday, police said. The police was informed about the body around 4.30 pm.

On reaching the spot, an unidentified body of a woman aged between 25-30 years was recovered. The body was kept inside a carton and covered by a sack. A blue-coloured scarf was also wrapped around the neck, the police said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Ved Prakash Surya said after examination of the crime scene, the body was sent to a hospital.

A case of murder has been registered in this regard, he said. PTI AMP KJ KJ.