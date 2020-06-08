1,007 new COVID-19 cases push Delhi's count to 29,943

Delhi has reported a total of 1,007 new COVID-19 positive cases and 17 fatalities in the past 24 hours, said the health department on Monday. The total number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi now stands at 29,943, including 17,712 active cases and 874 deaths.

A total of 358 patients have recovered/discharged/migrated in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 11,357. So far, there are 183 containment zones in the national capital.

The number of active cases in the country is at 1,24,981, including 1,24,430 cured/discharged/migrated patients and 7,200 who have succumbed to the virus, according to the Union Health Ministry on Monday. (ANI)