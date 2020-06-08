SDM's driver crushed to death by tractor-trolley in Bhilwara

The driver of a sub-divisional magistrate was crushed to death allegedly by a tractor-trolley carrying illegally mined sand in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara district on Monday, police said. The incident took place when Jahajpur SDM was chasing the tractor-trolley in his official vehicle driven by Kuldeep Sharma.

After overtaking the tractor-trolley, Sharma alighted from the car and signalled the tractor-trolley’s driver to stop as the SDM wanted to take action against him for transporting illegally mined sand, police said. However, the driver of the tractor-trolley allegedly hit Sharma and sped away, they said.

Sharma was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead, police said. Efforts are on to nab the driver of tractor-trolley, they said.