Left Menu
Development News Edition

SDM's driver crushed to death by tractor-trolley in Bhilwara

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 08-06-2020 22:16 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 22:16 IST
SDM's driver crushed to death by tractor-trolley in Bhilwara

The driver of a sub-divisional magistrate was crushed to death allegedly by a tractor-trolley carrying illegally mined sand in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara district on Monday, police said. The incident took place when Jahajpur SDM was chasing the tractor-trolley in his official vehicle driven by Kuldeep Sharma.

After overtaking the tractor-trolley, Sharma alighted from the car and signalled the tractor-trolley’s driver to stop as the SDM wanted to take action against him for transporting illegally mined sand, police said. However, the driver of the tractor-trolley allegedly hit Sharma and sped away, they said.

Sharma was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead, police said. Efforts are on to nab the driver of tractor-trolley, they said.

TRENDING

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Yes Bank case: ED raids five premises of Cox and Kings in Mumbai

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Toddler moves HC agnst Delhi govt order to ease restrictions, stop testing asymptomatic COVID cases

A toddler approached the Delhi High Court on Monday highlighting the considerable risk faced by him and many other minors due to the Delhi governments decision to ease restrictions and discontinue testing of asymptomatic cases of COVID-19 i...

NATO chief urges allies not to go it alone

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Monday urged the 30 members of the worlds biggest military alliance to defend the rules-based global order and to champion democracy amid challenges from Russia and China. In a speech laying out hi...

NTSB seeks stronger lithium-ion battery rules after fire

The National Transportation Safety Board is recommending a loophole that allows some lithium-ion batteries to taken on airplanes be closed, citing insufficient safety precautions. Mondays recommendation comes after batteries were flown from...

Soccer-Michel Preud'homme quits as coach of Standard Liege

Former Belgium World Cup goalkeeper Michel Preudhomme quit as coach of Standard Liege on Monday, ending weeks of speculation over his future. Preudhomme, 61, also resigned as the clubs technical director but will stay on as vice chairman an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020