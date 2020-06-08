Left Menu
Development News Edition

Murder accused takes out rally after getting bail, booked

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 08-06-2020 23:11 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 23:11 IST
Murder accused takes out rally after getting bail, booked

A man accused of murder took out a rally with his supporters in Vadodara city of Gujarat soon after getting out from jail on securing bail in the case, in violation of the lockdown rules, police said on Monday. The Vadodara police have launched a search for the history-sheeter, Suraj Kahar, and his supporters for defying lockdown rules and taking out the rally last week on busy city roads after getting bail in the murder case.

The Vadodara police swung into action after a video of the murder accused Kahar's rally from Vadodara jail till his residence on Waghodia Road went viral on social media platforms on Monday. "The Vadodara city Crime Branch has lodged a case against Kahar and nine of his men for organising such a rally without permission and for disobeying police order regarding the lockdown.

"We have formed teams to nab the accused," said Deputy Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch, Jaydeepsinh Jadeja. While Kahar and his men were on the run, the police have seized a red-coloured SUV which was used by Kahar for his June 4 rally, the DCP said.

Police investigations have revealed that Kahar was released on bail by a local court on June 4. To celebrate his release, his supporters arrived outside the jail on June 4 on motorbikes and an SUV to take him home.

In the viral video, shot by one of his supporters sitting in another car, Kahar can be seen standing up through the sunroof of the SUV and waving at people till he reaches his residence. His supporters, wearing no mask or helmets, were riding motorbikes alongside the red car.

Police investigations have revealed Kahar is a history-sheeter having several cases registered against him. He was arrested in February on charges of murder, police said.

TRENDING

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Yes Bank case: ED raids five premises of Cox and Kings in Mumbai

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Denmark to allow public gatherings of 200 in August

Denmark plans to lift the limit on public gatherings from 50 to 100 people in July and to 200 in August as it eases measures to curb the spread of coronavirus, the government said on Monday.Earlier on Monday, the government raised the limit...

Germany's Merkel urges U.N.-backed Libya talks in phone call with Egypt's Sisi

Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed the situation in conflict-wracked Libya with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, the German government said in a statement on Monday.Merkel told Sisi that United Nations-backed negotiations must remai...

Volkswagen replaces Herbert Diess as CEO of the VW brand

Volkswagen replaced Herbert Diess as chief executive of the VW brand on Monday and installed chief operating officer Ralf Brandstaetter to lead cost cutting efforts at the companys largest plants in Germany.The management reshuffle comes af...

OG part ways with OG Seed

OG announced Monday that they have disbanded their Dota 2 subsidiary team, OG Seed. The primary reason for the decision was the inability to have the main OG roster and OG Seed compete in the same events. Tournament organizers dont allow mu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020