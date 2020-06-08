Pak violates ceasefire in Poonch
Pakistan violated ceasefire along Line of Control (LoC) in Khari Karmara in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.ANI | Poonch (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 08-06-2020 23:16 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 23:16 IST
Pakistan violated ceasefire along Line of Control (LoC) in Khari Karmara in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. The ceasefire violation by Pakistan started at around 7:45 pm.
Indian Army is replying befittingly. Pakistan on Sunday initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation along the LoC in Keran and Rampur sectors of Kupwara and Baramulla districts. (ANI)
