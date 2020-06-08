Pak violates ceasefire in Poonch

Pakistan violated ceasefire along Line of Control (LoC) in Khari Karmara in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. The ceasefire violation by Pakistan started at around 7:45 pm.

Indian Army is replying befittingly. Pakistan on Sunday initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation along the LoC in Keran and Rampur sectors of Kupwara and Baramulla districts. (ANI)