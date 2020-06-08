Left Menu
Nearly 49,000 people affected by flood in 5 Assam districts

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 08-06-2020 23:46 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 23:23 IST
Nearly 49,000 people affected by flood in 5 Assam districts
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The flood situation in Assam remained serious on Monday with nearly 49,000 people still affected by the deluge in six districts and the mighty Brahmaputra flowing above the danger mark in Jorhat district and the Jia Bharali river in Sonitpur, official said. The floodwaters receded from the hill district of West Karbi Anglong but parts of Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Goalpara, Hojai and Cachar districts are still inundated, they said.

According to a daily flood report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), 5,798 hectares of crops are underwater in Dhemaji, Goalpara and Hojai districts, it said. Goalpara is the worst hit with over 33,000 people affected followed by Hojai with more than 13,000 people, Lakhimpur with 1,533, Cachar with 450, and Dhemaji with 410 people, the bulletin said.

So far, the total number of persons losing their lives in the first wave of flood stands at 10 across the state. Over 48,783 people have taken shelter in seven relief camps in two districts, the bulletin said.

Embankments, roads, and many other infrastructures have been damaged at various places in Karimganj, Dibrugarh and Baksa districts, it added.

