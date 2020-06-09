Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Hry govt deputes senior IAS officers to districts to strategise response

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 09-06-2020 00:09 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 00:09 IST
COVID-19: Hry govt deputes senior IAS officers to districts to strategise response

The Haryana government on Monday asked senior IAS officers to visit districts for a minimum of two days to supervise the current arrangements and chalk out strategies to be put in place to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. The officers will visit Gurgaon, Faridabad, Rohtak, Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Bhiwani, Palwal, Jhajjar, Rewari and Mahendragarh, Karnal, Sonipat and Jind districts.

For over a week, Haryana has seen a surge in coronavirus cases which are now close to the 5,000 mark. The state has reported 39 deaths, 11 of which were reported on Monday. The National Capital Region districts - Gurgaon, Faridabad and Sonipat - are the worst-hit.

The officers deputed include Sunil Gulati, Vijay Vardhan, Sanjeev Kaushal, Alok Nigam, Devender Singh, T C Gupta, according to an order issued by the state chief secretary. The officers are required to specifically do an audit of the implementation of health department and the respective district administration's instructions -- such as wearing masks in public places -- in the containment zones.

Each officer will also be required to inspect facilities -- washrooms and toilets -- being provided at COVID care and community quarantine centres and isolation wards. Physical inspection of all ventilators, ICU beds, availability of oxygen beds in non-ICU wards in all private and public hospitals will also be carried out.

The IAS officers will have to ensure that all officials of police, ULB, health and medical education and research departments are motivated to carry on the fight against COVID-19. The chief secretary's order said the officers should energize all registered volunteers and ensure their best deployment by the district administration. They should also prepare an inventory of available resources for testing, isolation and treatment of COVID-19 patients and make an estimate of resources that would be needed if the virus continues to spread at the current rate for a couple of weeks.

For Panchkula, Ambala, Fatehabad, Charkhi Dadri, Panipat, Hisar and Sirsa districts, the officers in-charge of the district would submit their findings on issues which the IAS officers have been tasked with in other districts. The IAS officers shall submit their written reports within 24 hours of their return to Chandigarh to the chief secretary, the order added.

TRENDING

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Yes Bank case: ED raids five premises of Cox and Kings in Mumbai

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

S.Korean court denies arrest warrant request for Samsung heir

A South Korean court on Tuesday denied an arrest warrant request for Samsung Group heir Jay Y. Lee after prosecutors accused him of accounting fraud and stock manipulation. The ruling provided at least temporary relief for the vice chairman...

Three die of malaria in Manipur, 12 more cases reported

Three persons, including a woman and a girl, died of malaria in Manipur this season, while 12 more cases of the vector-borne disease were reported on Monday, an official said. Of the 12, seven were detected in Churachandpur district and fiv...

Denmark to allow public gatherings of 200 in August

Denmark plans to lift the limit on public gatherings from 50 to 100 people in July and to 200 in August as it eases measures to curb the spread of coronavirus, the government said on Monday.Earlier on Monday, the government raised the limit...

Germany's Merkel urges U.N.-backed Libya talks in phone call with Egypt's Sisi

Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed the situation in conflict-wracked Libya with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, the German government said in a statement on Monday.Merkel told Sisi that United Nations-backed negotiations must remai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020