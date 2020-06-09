Left Menu
COVID-19 cases in Delhi mount to over 29K; death toll climbs to 874

PTI | Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2020 00:18 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 00:18 IST
Delhi recorded 1,007 fresh coronavirus cases on Monday taking the COVID-19 tally in the city to over 29,000, and the death toll due to the disease mounted to 874, authorities said. Sixty-two COVID-19 patients died in Delhi from May 30 to June 6, and 27 of these fatalities occurred on June 5, they said. These deaths were reported on June 7.

The highest spike in fresh cases -- 1,513-- was recorded on June 3. In a bulletin issued on Monday, the Delhi health department said that the death toll from the coronavirus infection has risen to 874 and the total number of cases mounted to 29,943.

It, however, added that the cumulative death figure refers to fatalities where primary cause of death was found to be COVID-19, as per the report of the Death Audit Committee on the basis of case sheets received from various hospitals.  On Sunday, the total number of cases stood at 28,936, including 812 deaths.  With fresh 1,007 cases, the total number of coronavirus cases in Delhi has climbed to 29,943. Round-the-clock helpdesk are to be set up in various Delhi government hospitals to ensure smooth and hassle-free admission for needy patients amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to an order.

An order has been issued for constituting a District Core Team for containing the spread of the COVID-19 infection in the four districts of North West Delhi, Central Delhi, West Delhi and North Delhi, where high active cases and high surge of cases are being reported, the bulletin said. Meanwhile, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain told reporters that the current doubling rate of the coronavirus infection here is 14 days, so the national capital as per that estimation will see over 56,000 cases by in the next two weeks.

As many as 11,357 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far, while there are 17,712 active cases, the Delhi health department said. A total of 2,55,615 COVID-19 tests have been conducted till date, it said.

Total number of COVID-19 positive patients under home isolation stands at 13,405, it said. As many as 248 patients in total are on ventilators or in the ICU.  The number of containment zones in the city on Monday rose to 183 from 169 on Sunday..

