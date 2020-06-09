Left Menu
Development News Edition

Assam breaches 2,800-mark in COVID-19 cases; 154 new patients

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 09-06-2020 00:49 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 00:49 IST
Assam breaches 2,800-mark in COVID-19 cases; 154 new patients

Assam crossed 2,800-mark in COVID-19 cases with 154 persons testing positive on Monday, Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. Sarma said in a tweet that the total number of cases in Assam reached 2,835 from 2,681 on Sunday. The state has 2,044 active cases.

Of the 154 cases, 45 are from Nagaon, 26 from Kamrup, 23 from Darrang, 14 from Dhemaji, 10 from Barpeta, 8 from Biswanath, 7 from Cachar, 6 each from Lakhimpur and Sonitpur, 2 each from Kamrup Metropolitan, Chirang and Dibrugarh, and 1 each from Dhemaji, Bongaigaon and Karbi Anglong, said Sarma. During the day, 148 patients recovered and were discharged from hospitals across the state, he added.

These include 45 from Golaghat District Hospital, 26 from Jorhat Medical College and Hospital, 17 from Kalapahar TB Hospital, 15 from Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Medical College and Hospital, 10 from Kokrajhar District Hospital, 9 from Tezpur Medical College and Hospital, and 6 from Tinsukia District Hospital. Besides, 4 patients each from Gauhati Medical College and Hospital, Silchar Medical College and Hospital and Mahendra Mohan Choudhury Hospital, 3 from Karimganj District Hospital, 2 each from Diphu Medical College and Hospital and Bongaigaon District Hospital, and 1 from Dhemaji District Hospital were released.

So far, 4 patients have died due to the disease, while 784 have been cured and were discharged from hospitals, Sarma said. Besides, three more patients have migrated to other states, the minister informed.

After inter-state movement through road, rail and air communication was allowed during the lockdown period, Assam saw manifold spike in COVID-19 cases. To screen all the people coming from outside the state, the government has imposed a mandatory institutional quarantine policy for everyone, barring some exceptions.

Assam has so far tested 1,53,326 samples for COVID-19 in seven laboratories in Assam, NIV in Pune and some outsourced laboratories, the Health and Family Welfare Department said in its daily bulletin on Sunday night..

TRENDING

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

The Sims 5 is under conceptual, pre-production phase: Andrew Wilson

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Democrats pledge transformative change with police reform bill

U.S. congressional Democrats unveiled sweeping legislation on Monday to combat police violence and racial injustice, two weeks after George Floyds death in Minneapolis police custody sparked nationwide protests. The 134-page bill would take...

U.S. prosecutors say Britain's Prince Andrew not cooperating in Epstein probe

U.S. prosecutors have accused Britains Prince Andrew of failing to cooperate with multiple requests they made to interview him about his contacts with the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, who died last August in a New York City federal priso...

Global Blood Therapeutics to seek to expand label for sickle cell treatment

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc said on Monday it plans to ask U.S. regulators to greenlight the use of its sickle cell treatment, Oxbryta, in children aged 4 to 11, expanding on an earlier approval for patients 12 and over. The South San Fra...

Mexico president shuns virus test despite infected contact

Mexico President Andrs Manuel Lpez Obrador said Monday he does not plan to get tested for the novel coronavirus, one day after the announcement that a high-ranking member of his administration hed recently been in contact with was infected....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020