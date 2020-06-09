Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha reports 138 fresh COVID case, total approaching 3,000

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 09-06-2020 01:03 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 00:54 IST
Odisha reports 138 fresh COVID case, total approaching 3,000
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Odisha on Monday reported 138 new COVID-19 cases, taking the state's virus tally to 2,994, an official said. The day also witnessed recovery of 99 patients, taking the total number of persons cured from the highly infectious disease to 1,993, he said.

Of the 138 fresh cases, 125 have been detected from quarantine centres where people returning from different states are lodged, while 13 are local contact cases, he said. Meanwhile, a report from Balasore district said two employees of Proof and Experimental Establishment (PXE), a DRDO laboratory in Chandipur, have tested positive for Covid-19. The two were detected with the virus at Komand hospital, Kolkata, said H S Panda, additional director, Public Relation Officer PXE, Chandipur. Ganjam district reported a maximum 33 new cases followed by 15 from Cuttack, 13 from Khurda, 12 from Sundargarh, 11 from Bhadrak, 10 each from Keonjhar and Kandhamal, 7 from Puri, 6 from Jajpur and Mayurbhanj, 3 from Nayagarh, Nuapada and Dhenkanal, 2 from Kalahandi and one each from Rayagada, Sambalpur, Bolangir and Kendrapara districts. Similarly, as many as 99 patients from 15 district districts recovered from the disease, an official said, adding that highest 16 people were cured from Jajpur district followed by Khurda (13), Kendrapara (11), Ganjam (9), Deogarh (8), Cuttack and Jagatsinghpur (7 each), Balasore, Bargarh and Bolangir (6 each), Keonjhar (4), Nayagarh (3) and one each from Koraput, Sambalpur and Sundargarh.

The state on Sunday conducted 3,317 sample tests, taking the total coronavirus tests in the state so far to 1,79,415. Of the total 2,994 COVID-19 cases, 990 are active as 1993 patients have recovered from the disease and 9 people have died. As the first week of June (from 1 to 7) reported as many as 845 cases, the state government has launched a public awareness campaign to sentisitise people that self hygiene is the only alternative to stop the spread of the disease.

"Information, Education and Communication are the key to win the fight against Covid-19 and check the possible spread of the pandemic," Chief Secretary A K Tripathy said adding that an aware and alert community can achieve wonders in fight against this unseen enemy. The state government has launched "Mu Bi COVID Yodha (I am also a COVID warrior) in order to make go for self defense against the virus, he said.

Meanwhile, as part of the unlock phase-I, the state run Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC) and East Coast Railways (ECoR) resumed their passenger services within the state. The state government on the day also evacuated 183 migrant workers stranded in Andaman and Nicobar island by using a special flight. The government also extended its prohibition on opening the places of worship, malls and hotels till June 30 keeping in view the spike in virus cases. The Ganjam district administration also launched a fresh round of health screening to detect people with COVID-19 symptoms as corona cases have crossed 600 mark in the district. The districts which have reported more than 100 cases are Ganjam (631), Jajpur (325), Khurda (257), Balasore (190), Cuttack (187), Kendrapara (167), Bhadrak (151), Bolangir (122) and Puri (108).

TRENDING

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

The Sims 5 is under conceptual, pre-production phase: Andrew Wilson

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Democrats pledge transformative change with police reform bill

U.S. congressional Democrats unveiled sweeping legislation on Monday to combat police violence and racial injustice, two weeks after George Floyds death in Minneapolis police custody sparked nationwide protests. The 134-page bill would take...

U.S. prosecutors say Britain's Prince Andrew not cooperating in Epstein probe

U.S. prosecutors have accused Britains Prince Andrew of failing to cooperate with multiple requests they made to interview him about his contacts with the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, who died last August in a New York City federal priso...

Global Blood Therapeutics to seek to expand label for sickle cell treatment

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc said on Monday it plans to ask U.S. regulators to greenlight the use of its sickle cell treatment, Oxbryta, in children aged 4 to 11, expanding on an earlier approval for patients 12 and over. The South San Fra...

Mexico president shuns virus test despite infected contact

Mexico President Andrs Manuel Lpez Obrador said Monday he does not plan to get tested for the novel coronavirus, one day after the announcement that a high-ranking member of his administration hed recently been in contact with was infected....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020