Libya's NOC says "armed force' entered El Sharara oilfield, told employees to stop work

Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) said on Tuesday that an 'armed force' entered the Sharara oilfield and told employees to shut the oilfield, hours after maintenance operations started. NOC added in a statement that it had told employees not to obey the order regarding the field operations.

The statement did not specify which group the "armed force" belonged to. The Hamada pipeline running from Libya's Sharara oilfield has been reopened, the Petroleum Facilities Guards said in a short statement on Friday, after it was closed during a blockade on oil exports.