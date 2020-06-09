Left Menu
Development News Edition

Libya's NOC says "armed force' entered El Sharara oilfield, told employees to stop work

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 09-06-2020 06:07 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 06:07 IST
Libya's NOC says "armed force' entered El Sharara oilfield, told employees to stop work

Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) said on Tuesday that an 'armed force' entered the Sharara oilfield and told employees to shut the oilfield, hours after maintenance operations started. NOC added in a statement that it had told employees not to obey the order regarding the field operations.

The statement did not specify which group the "armed force" belonged to. The Hamada pipeline running from Libya's Sharara oilfield has been reopened, the Petroleum Facilities Guards said in a short statement on Friday, after it was closed during a blockade on oil exports.

TRENDING

The Sims 5 is under conceptual, pre-production phase: Andrew Wilson

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus: World Bank confirms deepest recession since World War Two

The COVID-19 pandemic will shrink the global economy by 5.2 per cent this year, representing the deepest recession since World War Two, and triggering a dramatic rise in extreme poverty, the World Bank said Monday in its latest Global Econo...

California says movie theaters can reopen as early as Friday if counties approve

Movie theaters can reopen in California as early as Friday if county officials grant approval, the states health department said in guidelines issued on Monday.Theaters closed their doors around the world in mid-March to help curb the sprea...

North Korea says it will sever hotlines with South Korea -KCNA

North Korea said on Tuesday it will sever hotlines with South Korea as the first step toward shutting down all contact with Seoul, state news agency KCNA reported. For several days, North Korea has lashed out at South Korea, threatening to ...

University of Washington forecasts 145,000 U.S. COVID-19 deaths by Aug.

University of Washington researchers estimated on Monday that 145,728 people could die of COVID-19 in the United States by August, raising their grim forecast by more than 5,000 fatalities in a matter of days.On Friday, the widely cited Ins...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020