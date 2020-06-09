Left Menu
Public housing complex opens in Onehunga

The Kāinga Ora development in Auckland replaces 34 terrace houses with 71 new, healthy, warm and dry apartments.

09-06-2020
“This is the kind of fit-for-purpose, multi-level public housing there is a high demand for, particularly in our larger cities,” Megan Woods said. Image Credit: Wikipedia

A 71-apartment public housing complex opened in Onehunga today is the latest in the Government's programme to provide warmer, healthier homes, Housing Minister Megan Woods says.

"This is the kind of fit-for-purpose, multi-level public housing there is a high demand for, particularly in our larger cities," Megan Woods said.

"A key priority of this Government is to fix the housing shortage and we have the biggest public housing programme in decades. We are well on track to fund and deliver a pipeline of 18,350 public and transitional housing places by the end of 2024.

"It provides people with secure, warm and dry homes, stimulates the residential construction sector, and creates jobs."

The Onehunga complex has tenant wellbeing in mind, with a multi-purpose community space for tenants. There is also an onsite tenancy management office to ensure support is easily accessed.

It is within a short walking distance of Onehunga town centre and public transport links. Kāinga Ora worked with Auckland Transport to improve connectivity to the town centre, with direct pedestrian access from the site.

"These are the kinds of innovations Kainga Ora is tasked with building into developments, so people can easily access the services and amenities they need.

"Budget 2020's commitment to delivering 8,000 more public and transitional housing places means many more developments like this will be rolled out in the next few years," Megan Woods said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

