Woman shot dead over extra-marital affair in UP's Moradabad

A woman was allegedly shot dead by another woman here on Monday for allegedly having an affair with her husband, the police said.

ANI | Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 09-06-2020 09:45 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 09:45 IST
Amit Pathak, SSP Moradabad speaks to media on Tuesday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

A woman was allegedly shot dead by another woman here on Monday for allegedly having an affair with her husband, the police said. The alleged attacker, identified as Shabana, has been arrested. The victim was rushed to the hospital, where she succumbed to injuries, the police said.

"We have arrested the woman who attacked the deceased. Shabana's husband was living with the victim from a long time, which she could not tolerate," said Amit Pathak, SSP Moradabad. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

