Left Menu
Development News Edition

If Ajay Pandita was given security, incident wouldn't have occurred: J-K Cong President

Condemning the killing of Ajay Pandita, Congress sarpanch in Jammu and Kashmir, party President Ghulam Ahmad Mir said that had Pandita been provided with security cover, such an incident would not have occurred.

ANI | Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 09-06-2020 11:57 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 11:57 IST
If Ajay Pandita was given security, incident wouldn't have occurred: J-K Cong President
Ghulam Ahmad Mir, Jammu and Kashmir Congress President speaking to ANI on Tuesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Condemning the killing of Ajay Pandita, Congress sarpanch in Jammu and Kashmir, party President Ghulam Ahmad Mir said that had Pandita been provided with security cover, such an incident would not have occurred. Speaking to ANI, Mir said, "Had he been provided with a cover (security), we might not have seen this day. The place where this incident took place is a highly secured area. This matter should be investigated".

"This is extremely sad for us that such a dedicated and committed person has gone, his place cannot be filled. He was an elected sarpanch that too belonging from the minority. We have demanded protection for them, several times. He was loved by everyone," he added. Meanwhile, Ravinder Raina, BJP state President said that his party will talk to the Lieutenant Governor for providing security to the sarpanches and panches here.

"Pakistan terrorists have killed humanity in Kashmir. Just the way Kashmiri Pandits were killed, kidnapped and they were forced to leave their houses in 1990...that has been repeated again. They (terrorists) have attacked as security forces have conducted encounters in Shopian and Pulwama," said Raina. "Such incidents occur regularly in Kashmir, hence the panches and sarpanches should be provided adequate security. Had security been allocated, such an incident would not have occurred," he added.

Unidentified terrorists fired upon Pandita at Lokbawan in Anantnag. He later succumbed to his injuries at a hospital. (ANI)

TRENDING

The Sims 5 is under conceptual, pre-production phase: Andrew Wilson

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Dollar gains traction as trade fears knock bounding Aussie back

The dollar found some footing on Tuesday, rising against tearaway commodity currencies for the first time in June as investors paused to take profits. However, a stronger yen pointed to some trepidation over the U.S. Federal Reserves next m...

CISF officials succumbs to COVID-19; 13th death in CAPFs

A Central Industrial Security Force CISF official has succumbed to COVID-19, taking the total number of deaths in the paramilitary force to five, officials said on Tuesday. This is the 13th death reported among the Central Armed Police Forc...

Hong Kong leader warns protesters that city cannot afford more "chaos"

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam warned on Tuesday the city could not afford further chaos as activists marked a year of sustained pro-democracy rallies with lunchtime protests in several shopping malls.The global financial hub is on alert for t...

China says it hopes N.Korea, S.Korea will cooperate through dialogue

China said on Tuesday it hopes North Korea and South Korea will cooperate through dialogue, amid renewed tensions after Pyongyang said it will cut hotlines with Seoul.Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying made the remarks during...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020