Parks re-open for visitors from today in Patna

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 09-06-2020 13:39 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 13:39 IST
Sanjay Gandhi Biological Park, Patna (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Sanjay Gandhi Biological Park and Rajdhani Vatika have reopened for visitors in Patna, following State government's order to open all parks and zoos in the state from Tuesday with certain precautionary measures amid COVID-19 outbreak. As soon as the parks re-opened today, people started arriving here for morning walk.

Speaking to ANI, Umesh, security guard, Rajdhani Vatika said "There are fewer visitors. We are scared of the current situation but we have to take necessary precautions to fight COVID-19". "We were so bored at home and now feeling good after coming here today," said Shakuntala Rai, a visitor.

Visitors underwent temperature checks at entry points of the parks. Shivchandra Ram, former minister and RJD MLA said, "We are feeling so good today, we feel so independent after stepping out. I came here for a walk for the first time after lockdown". (ANI)

