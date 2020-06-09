Left Menu
PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 09-06-2020 13:52 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 13:48 IST
One policeman killed, two injured after man opens fire at police team in Punjab's Moga
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A head constable was killed and two other policemen sustained bullet injuries when a man opened fire at a police team in Punjab's Moga district, officials said on Tuesday. The incident took place at Khosa Pando village in Moga late Monday night.

A team of policemen went to Gurwinder's house to question him after a complaint was lodged by his uncle for allegedly burning wheat straw, the officials said. When the police team reached his house, he misbehaved with the policemen and hurled abuses at them, Moga Deputy Superintendent of Police Barjinder Singh. When more police officials were called in to nab him, the accused opened fire with a 12-bore rifle from the roof of his house, the DSP said.

Head constable Jagmohan Singh was killed while inspector Tarlochan Singh and constable Ridham Singh sustained bullet injuries in the attack, he said. The team cordoned off the area near his house, following which an exchange of fire took place between Gurwinder and the police personnel.

The DSP said Gurwinder fired more than 20 bullets at the police team. He was arrested on Tuesday morning while he was trying to escape, Singh said.

In the exchange of fire, Gurwinder had also sustained bullet injuries and he was later admitted to Faridkot hospital. A case of murder was registered against the accused, the DSP added.

