BJYM protests against Ajay Pandita's killing in Jammu
Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha held a protest and burnt an effigy of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on the killing of Ajay Pandita, Congress sarpanch in Jammu and Kashmir.ANI | Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 09-06-2020 14:16 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 14:16 IST
Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha held a protest and burnt an effigy of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on the killing of Ajay Pandita, Congress sarpanch in Jammu and Kashmir. "Pakistani terrorists killed an elected sarpanch out of frustration. We have staged this protest against Imran Khan and terrorists," said Arun Dev Singh, President BJYM Jammu and Kashmir.
"We would request Prime Minister Narendra Modi to conduct another surgical strike to execute such elements in camps," he added. Unidentified terrorists fired upon Pandita at Lokbawan in Anantnag. He later succumbed to his injuries at a hospital. (ANI)
ALSO READ
"No Eid in our home": Pakistani families mourn crash victims
No Eid sweets exchanged by BSF with Pakistan; done with Bangladesh
Top Pakistani information officer, 2 relatives killed on Eid
Suspected 'spy' pigeon from Pakistan captured along IB in J-K
Eid: COVID-19 dampens festive spirits in Pakistan, Bangladesh