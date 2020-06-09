BJYM protests against Ajay Pandita's killing in Jammu

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha held a protest and burnt an effigy of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on the killing of Ajay Pandita, Congress sarpanch in Jammu and Kashmir. "Pakistani terrorists killed an elected sarpanch out of frustration. We have staged this protest against Imran Khan and terrorists," said Arun Dev Singh, President BJYM Jammu and Kashmir.

"We would request Prime Minister Narendra Modi to conduct another surgical strike to execute such elements in camps," he added. Unidentified terrorists fired upon Pandita at Lokbawan in Anantnag. He later succumbed to his injuries at a hospital. (ANI)