Some transport service centres in Gauteng reopen

Gauteng MEC for Public Transport and Roads Infrastructure, Jacob Mamabolo, said priority will be given to applicants who have confirmed bookings while walk-ins remain barred.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gauteng | Updated: 09-06-2020 14:21 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 14:21 IST
"This is another measure we have put in place to ensure that customers are serviced whilst adhering to social distancing protocols," said the MEC on Monday. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Some Driving License Testing Centres (DLTC) and the Motor Vehicle Registering Authority (MVRA) in Gauteng have reopened their doors while others will do so next week.

He said only applicants with valid online booking reference numbers will be allowed onto the premises of these centres.

"This is another measure we have put in place to ensure that customers are serviced whilst adhering to social distancing protocols," said the MEC on Monday.

The following DLTCs are currently operational with others expected to resume services next week:

Sandton (Johannesburg)

Akasia (Tshwane)

Bronkhorstspruit (Tshwane)

Centurion (Tshwane)

Mamabolo encouraged those visiting the centres to wear facemasks, adding that entry will be denied to those not wearing masks.

He said all driver's licences, learner's licences, motor vehicle licence discs, temporary driver's licences, temporary permits, roadworthy certificates and professional driver's permits that expired during the lockdown period would be deemed valid and have been extended for 90 days from 1 June 2020.

"It is important to also note that over 100 Post Offices are open for motor vehicle license disc renewal across the province," said Mamabolo.

Motor Vehicle Registering Authorities currently (MVRA) operating:

Sandton MVRA, DLTC and Mini Bulk

Roodepoort MVRA and Mini Bulk

Dube MVRA and Mini Bulk; and

Wemmer Super Bulk

Akasia MVRA

Bronkhorstspruit MVRA

Centurion MVRA

Saambou Bulk Centre

Specialised Licensing Bulk Centre

Centres expected to reopen next week:

Bedfordview DLTC

Alberton DLTC

Kempton Park DLTC

Tsakane DLTC

Nigel DLTC

Brakpan DLTC

Edenvale DLTC

Kagiso DLTC

Kliptown DLTC

Xavier DLTC

Maponya Mall DLTC

Mabopane DLTC

Reopening of Cape Town DLTCs

Meanwhile, eleven Cape Town DLTCs is expected to reopen on Tuesday, 09 June 2020.

The confirmed list of DLTCs that will be operational includes Atlantis, Bellville, Brackenfell, Fish Hoek, Gallows Hill, Gordon's Bay, Joe Gqabi, Kuilsriver, Milnerton, New Ottery and Parow.

"All other DLTCs is slated for reopening on 15 June 2020, but confirmation of the date will be communicated in the coming days," said the City of Cape Town in a statement.

Initially, only certain services will be available at the centres, including the collection of driving license cards.

"No new bookings will be accepted until further notice. The DLTCs are contacting applicants directly to reschedule appointments for those that were previously booked on the system," it said.

The city said people who are waiting to collect their new driving license cards, are being contacted telephonically to collect these documents when they are ready for collection.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

