Some transport service centres in Gauteng reopen
Some Driving License Testing Centres (DLTC) and the Motor Vehicle Registering Authority (MVRA) in Gauteng have reopened their doors while others will do so next week.
Gauteng MEC for Public Transport and Roads Infrastructure, Jacob Mamabolo, said priority will be given to applicants who have confirmed bookings while walk-ins remain barred.
He said only applicants with valid online booking reference numbers will be allowed onto the premises of these centres.
"This is another measure we have put in place to ensure that customers are serviced whilst adhering to social distancing protocols," said the MEC on Monday.
The following DLTCs are currently operational with others expected to resume services next week:
Sandton (Johannesburg)
Akasia (Tshwane)
Bronkhorstspruit (Tshwane)
Centurion (Tshwane)
Mamabolo encouraged those visiting the centres to wear facemasks, adding that entry will be denied to those not wearing masks.
He said all driver's licences, learner's licences, motor vehicle licence discs, temporary driver's licences, temporary permits, roadworthy certificates and professional driver's permits that expired during the lockdown period would be deemed valid and have been extended for 90 days from 1 June 2020.
"It is important to also note that over 100 Post Offices are open for motor vehicle license disc renewal across the province," said Mamabolo.
Motor Vehicle Registering Authorities currently (MVRA) operating:
Sandton MVRA, DLTC and Mini Bulk
Roodepoort MVRA and Mini Bulk
Dube MVRA and Mini Bulk; and
Wemmer Super Bulk
Akasia MVRA
Bronkhorstspruit MVRA
Centurion MVRA
Saambou Bulk Centre
Specialised Licensing Bulk Centre
Centres expected to reopen next week:
Bedfordview DLTC
Alberton DLTC
Kempton Park DLTC
Tsakane DLTC
Nigel DLTC
Brakpan DLTC
Edenvale DLTC
Kagiso DLTC
Kliptown DLTC
Xavier DLTC
Maponya Mall DLTC
Mabopane DLTC
Reopening of Cape Town DLTCs
Meanwhile, eleven Cape Town DLTCs is expected to reopen on Tuesday, 09 June 2020.
The confirmed list of DLTCs that will be operational includes Atlantis, Bellville, Brackenfell, Fish Hoek, Gallows Hill, Gordon's Bay, Joe Gqabi, Kuilsriver, Milnerton, New Ottery and Parow.
"All other DLTCs is slated for reopening on 15 June 2020, but confirmation of the date will be communicated in the coming days," said the City of Cape Town in a statement.
Initially, only certain services will be available at the centres, including the collection of driving license cards.
"No new bookings will be accepted until further notice. The DLTCs are contacting applicants directly to reschedule appointments for those that were previously booked on the system," it said.
The city said people who are waiting to collect their new driving license cards, are being contacted telephonically to collect these documents when they are ready for collection.
(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)