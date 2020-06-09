Injured male elephant dies in Kerala; carcass burnt after post mortem

Another elephant died in Kerala this time in Malappuram after it was found seriously injured in North Nilambur forest range of the district. The animal died on Monday without responding to treatment by the forest department veterinarians.

The jumbo had been receiving treatment for its injures for the past five days, an official told ANI on the condition of anonymity. "Locals in the region found the injured elephant and informed the forest officials. On inspection, wounds were found on the tusker. The injury marks suggested that it could have been caused during a fight with other elephants. He was treated after being tranquilised," the official added.

Although a special team from Wayanad was also called in to provide special treatment to the injured male jumbo, it succumbed to its injuries. The carcass of the elephant was burnt by forest officials after conducting a post mortem.

Another elephant had died in Palakkad district on May 27 after eating a fruit stuffed with crackers. Forest officials said the pregnant elephant died standing in river Velliyar after suffering an injury in its lower jaw. One man was arrested in this connection, Kerala Forest Minister K Raju said on June 5. According to the Forest Department data, so far this year a total of 50 elephants have died --- 3 died unnatural deaths and 47 natural death.

Last year, as many as 120 elephants died-- 10 unnatural and 110 natural deaths while in 2018, a total of 90 elephants died -- 4 of them were unnatural deaths and 86 natural death. Unnatural deaths include hunting, electrocution, vehicle hits, explosives and Natural death includes old age, disease, infighting, predation and accident. (ANI)