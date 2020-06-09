Killing of sarpanch in J&K attempt to disrupt grassroots political structure: Karan Singh

Senior Congress leader Karan Singh on Tuesday termed the killing of a Kashmiri Pandit sarpanch by militants in Jammu and Kashmir as a "despicable act" and said targeting him was part of the continuing attempt to disrupt grassroots political structure

Singh, the former Sadr-e-Riyasat of Jammu and Kashmir, said regardless of party or religious factors, this act needs to be severely condemned. "That Pandita belonged to the minority community makes his killing even more painful. My deep condolences and sympathy to the bereaved family," the former governor of J&K said

Ajay Pandita, a Kashmiri pandit sarpanch of the Larkipora area in Anantnag district and a member of the Congress, was shot dead by militants in his native village on Monday. "The gunning down of Ajay Pandita in his orchard was a despicable act. He was part of the grassroots political structure as a Sarpanch, and his targeting was part of the continuing attempt to disrupt this," Singh said. PTI ASK ANBANB