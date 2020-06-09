77 fresh cases of COVID-19 in Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand's COVID-19 tally rose to 1,488 on Tuesday, with 77 more people testing positive for the virus. A state health department bulletin said Tehri district reported the highest number of 43 positive cases, Pithoragarh seven, Haridwar, Nainital, Pauri and Rudraprayag districts four each, Dehradun and Bageshwar three each and Almora one.

Four more cases were reported from private laboratories of which details were not given in the bulletin. As many as 749 patients have been discharged after recovery so far and the number of active cases stands at 719 after 13 deaths and migration of seven positive patients outside the state, it said.