Left Menu
Development News Edition

No end to commuters' woes in Bengal as limited number of buses hit streets

Shopping malls and restaurants, among other establishments, reopened in Bengal on Monday after a gap of over two months with the state government allowing further relaxations as part of "Unlock-1", the first phase of a calibrated exit from the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown.Bus operators' associations said that drivers and helpers experienced hiccups in some pockets, where a large number of people were waiting to board buses.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 09-06-2020 15:56 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 15:56 IST
No end to commuters' woes in Bengal as limited number of buses hit streets

Commuters in the city and other parts of West Bengal faced a harrowing time reaching workplaces on the second consecutive day of "Unlock 1" on Tuesday with public transport yet to pick up pace in the state, even as most offices and business establishments resumed normal operations. Private bus operators claimed that the number of vehicles operated in Kolkata and its suburbs on Tuesday marginally increased compared to the day before, as 30 per cent of the fleet hit roads.

Other modes of public transport such as metro rail and local trains are yet to recommence operations. Shopping malls and restaurants, among other establishments, reopened in Bengal on Monday after a gap of over two months with the state government allowing further relaxations as part of "Unlock-1", the first phase of a calibrated exit from the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown.

Bus operators' associations said that drivers and helpers experienced hiccups in some pockets, where a large number of people were waiting to board buses. "In some areas, buses ran with a handful of passengers, while in others, people stood in hordes to board the vehicles. We are chalking out a strategy to maintain frequency as per demand," general secretary of the Joint Council of Bus Syndicates, Tapan Banerjee, said.

Long queues were witnessed at various places in south and north Kolkata, including Jadavpur, Garia, Hazra, Exide Crossing, Shyambazar and Dunlop, as commuters complained that they had been waiting for at least an hour on an average to get buses to their destination. Rahul Chatterjee, the general secretary of the All Bengal Bus Minibus Samannoy Samity, however, said the rush of passengers was somewhat less than what it was on Monday.

Buses operators have been told not to carry passengers in excess of their seating capacity by the state government, but the rule was openly flouted in several parts of the city and other districts of West Bengal, as people, tired of waiting in queues, got on to vehicles by force. State transport undertaking buses were seen plying on the streets in the morning, but with hundreds of commuters waiting, these were not enough to clear the rush.

Taxis, app-based cabs and auto-rickshaws were also available across the city on the second day of "Unlock 1". Many people rode motorcycles and bicycles to work to avoid crowds.

As one of them put it, "It is safer to cycle to work than take the risk of travelling in a crowded bus in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic." Footfall at shopping malls were low in the morning, but store owners said the turnout was expected to increase later in the day. All major shopping complexes in the city, including South City, City Centre I and II, Acropolis, threw open their doors on Monday, barring the Forum Mall, which said it would do so next week.

Visitors are allowed at the malls between 11 am and 8 pm. Children below 10 years of age and senior citizens above 65 years, however, have been barred from entering the malls for now, as they are considered vulnerable to the coronavirus disease..

TRENDING

The Sims 5 is under conceptual, pre-production phase: Andrew Wilson

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

North Korea ignores calls from South after vowing to cut off inter Korean communication lines

North Korea on Tuesday did not answer routine daily phone calls from South Korea via liaison and military hotlines on Tuesday after vowing to cut off all inter Korean communication lines in over anti-Pyongyang leaflets. Earlier in the day, ...

EXCLUSIVE-Chanel, Revlon, L'Oreal pivoting away from talc in some products

Chanel, Revlon and LOreal, three of the biggest brands in cosmetics, are quietly moving away from using talc in some products as U.S. cancer lawsuits and consumer concerns mount. Luxury beauty company Chanel has removed talc from a loose fa...

Indian, Chinese troops disengage at three locations in Eastern Ladakh; China moves back troops by 2-2.5 km

Ahead of the next round of military talks scheduled to start this week, troops of India and China have disengaged on the ground at multiple locations in Eastern Ladakh. The talks between the two armies are going to be held this week at mult...

IHBT, Himachal govt join hands to increase heeng, saffron production in country

The Institute of Himalayan Bioresource Technology CSIR-IHBT and the Department of Agriculture of Himachal Pradesh government, have forged a strategic and implementation partnership, in a bid to increase the production of heeng and saffron i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020