Security forces avert militant attack by timely detection of IED in J&K's Baramulla

Security forces averted a militant attack by timely detection of an improvised explosive device (IED) in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said. There was no damage due to the controlled explosion of the IED, the police official added.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 09-06-2020 17:35 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 17:35 IST
Security forces averted a militant attack by timely detection of an improvised explosive device (IED) in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said. A patrol party of the Army noticed the IED planted by the ultras by the roadside at the Saidpora crossing in the Dangiwacha area of Baramulla early in the morning, a police official said.

He said a bomb disposal squad was rushed to the spot, which destroyed the IED in situ. There was no damage due to the controlled explosion of the IED, the police official added.

