Man nabbed in raid tests positive, 4 Maha FDA men quarantined

Four Maharashtra Food and DrugAdministration personnel who raided a godown in Bhiwandi inThane district last week and seized gutkha and tobaccoproducts have been quarantined after one of the three peoplethey nabbed tested positive for novel coronavirus, an officialsaid on Tuesday

Samples of the four FDA personnel have been sent fortesting and results are awaited, he added

"They had raided a godown last week and seized gutkhaand tobacco products worth Rs 37.80 lakh. The accused werelodged in Narpoli police station in Bhiwandi and the personnelthere too would be tested," the official informed.