Punjab CM approves additional Rs 200 cr for completing all ongoing planned roads, bridges

Directing expeditious time-bound completion of critical public and building work projects, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday sanctioned an additional Rs 200 crore for completing all ongoing planned roads and bridges on priority in the current and next fiscal.

ANI | Chandigarh | Updated: 09-06-2020 18:04 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 18:04 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Directing expeditious time-bound completion of critical public and building work projects, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday sanctioned an additional Rs 200 crore for completing all ongoing planned roads and bridges on priority in the current and next fiscal. The Chief Minister issued the directions during a meeting of the empowered committee of cabinet on projects of key concern to the state. The meeting was attended by the Finance Minister, the Public Works Minister, the Forest Minister and several senior Punjab government officials.

Chairing the meeting, the Chief Minister said that the allocation of another Rs 200 crore will give a big boost to the ongoing roads and bridges projects, which had been budgeted earlier at a cost of Rs 854 crore. The fund infusion would raise the total budget for the execution of these works to Rs 1,054 crore. On the building works currently in progress at a cost of Rs 356 crore, Singh also directed their completion on priority, according to an official spokesperson.

Underlining the need to complete for timely completion of the National Highway projects in the state, the Chief Minister asked the concerned departments to focus intensively on expediting the process of forest clearance, land acquisition and utility shifting. Singh stressed that it was important in the interest of the people of the state to complete all these works in time. He asked the departments to take adequate and prompt measures to clear any impediments in the same. (ANI)

