Lockdown: MSRTC ferried over 5.37 lakh people

Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has ferried over 5.37 lakh stranded people, including migrant workers, to railway stations and to borders of their states during the lockdown, the state government said on Tuesday. The MSRTC operated a total of 44,106 services since migrants and other stranded people were allowed to travel in 'Shramik' special trains by the Central government, an official release said.

The MSRTC ferried 5,37,593 people, including migrant workers and others, to railway stations and borders of their states till May 31 for which the state government spent Rs 104.89 crore, it said. "More than two lakh people (2,28,100) were taken to railway stations from where 'Shramik' trains were operated. A total of 3,09,493 people were transported to borders of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka," it said.

