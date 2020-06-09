Left Menu
Issue ID cards of welfare schemes to beneficiaries in time-bound manner: AP CM to officials

He said as per the standard operation procedure (SOP), rice and pension cards will be given within 10 days of applying, Aarogyasri cards within 20 days and house site pattas with registration within 90 days."This is the commitment we have given to the people and the SOP should be followed strictly and the benefits should be given on saturation method without any scope for corruption and should be transparent," an official statement quoted the chief minister having said in a digital 'Spandana' meeting with district collectors.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday directed officials to issue identity cards for various welfare schemes to beneficiaries in a time-bound manner. He said as per the standard operation procedure (SOP), rice and pension cards will be given within 10 days of applying, Aarogyasri cards within 20 days and house site pattas with registration within 90 days.

"This is the commitment we have given to the people and the SOP should be followed strictly and the benefits should be given on saturation method without any scope for corruption and should be transparent," an official statement quoted the chief minister having said in a digital 'Spandana' meeting with district collectors. If the cards are not given within the stipulated time for no valid reason, action will be taken, Reddy said.

The chief minister said that the list of beneficiaries should be displayed at all village and ward secretariats. The pension, rice and Aarogyasri cards should be delivered to beneficiaries at their doorstep, he said. On house site pattas, Reddy said, "We have asked those who have missed out house site pattas to apply. As of now 30.3 lakh is the likely figure and the list should be displayed by June 12 and by June 15, all formalities should be completed," The cases of those left out should be sorted out by June 15 and the house site pattas should be distributed on July 8, he said.

Reddy said the secretariat should also display all important and useful numbers and the calendar of welfare schemes and the services available for people. "If the work is not done on time, paying compensation will also take place," he said and asked officers to focus on the housing scheme which is nearing the fag end of implementation.

He also asked the collectors to concentrate on the works in village secretariats, Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) and village clinics besides the work in progress under the Nadu Nedu scheme in various schools. The mapping of YSR Clinics in urban areas will be completed by June 10 and land has to be identified, Reddy said.

Noting that 31,000 of the 55,000 anganwadis in the state are in a bad shape, he said that there is need for new buildings and asked a joint collector to take up the responsibility of training staff at village and ward secretariats and review their work. With regard to rural employment guarantee scheme MGNREGA, he said 54.5 lakh people are getting work under it.

