BJP, Cong in Telangana demand improvement in medical facilities in fight against COVID-19

Singh urged Rao to visit the hospitals to understand the shortcomings there.Congress MLA D Sridhar Babu said it is the responsibility of the state government to provide adequate PPE kits and other equipment to doctors who are engaged in COVID- 19 services.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 09-06-2020 19:19 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 19:19 IST
BJP, Cong in Telangana demand improvement in medical facilities in fight against COVID-19

The opposition BJP and Congress on Tuesday demanded that the Telangana government improve facilities and infrastructure to treat COVID-19 patients. Referring to alleged complaints of a TV journalist (before hisdeath), who recently succumbed to the virus and his family members about poor facilities at a state-run hospital where he was treated, BJP MLA Raja Singh alleged that treatment is not being provided properly at the hospital.

There are not enough beds in the hospital and there is no system to treat patients who are in serious condition, he claimed. Saying that a sports facility in the city has been turned into a COVID-19 hospital, he asked why emergency services have not been started there.

He requested Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to put in place hospital facilities at hotels or sports facilities if the state-run Gandhi hospital is full to its capacity. Singh urged Rao to visit the hospitals to understand the shortcomings there.

Congress MLA D Sridhar Babu said it is the responsibility of the state government to provide adequate PPE kits and other equipment to doctors who are engaged in COVID- 19 services. State Health Minister E Rajender, however, found fault with ignoring the services of the health department at a time when the healthcare providers are working hard to save peoples lives, risking their lives.

He said people would understand about those who are posting on social media the comments of one person, keeping aside the services of healthcare personnel. The state government had onseveral occasions asserted that there is no shortage of PPE kits and other medical equipment in hospitals.PTI SJR BN WELCOME BN WELCOME

