C'garh: Police high-handedness to attract suspension, FIR

Following reports of police high- handedness, Chhattisgarh Director General of Police D M Awasthi on Tuesday directed police personnel not to misbehave with citizens and warned that errant behaviour will attract suspension followed by an FIR, an official said. In a letter to Inspector Generals of Police (IGPs) and district Superintendents of Police (SPs) on Tuesday, the DGP directed them to control their subordinates, a public relations department official here said.

"I have instructed you in the past that the attitude of police towards people should be respectful and sympathetic. Recently some incidents came to light wherein police officials and personnel were found misbehaving with people and hitting them," Awasthi said in the letter.

Such incidents spoil the image built by honest and disciplined police personnel through their long effort, he said. He further warned that such errant behaviour with citizens will attract immediate suspension and an offence would be lodged against the personnel concerned, he said.

The DGP also asked IGs and SPs to institute departmental inquiries into the recently reported incidents and immediately take action, he added. On June 7, a station house officer (SHO) was caught on camera hitting people for violating containment zone guidelines in capital Raipur.

A departmental inquiry was ordered into this incident and the officer concerned was sent on leave..