Two IPS trainees test positive for COVID-19

Hyderabad, June 9 (PTI): Two IPS trainees have tested positive for COVID-19 and been quarantined at the city-based Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA), a premier training institute of the country for the Indian Police Service officers, an official said on Tuesday. The two were among the 131 IPS probationers of 71 Regular Recruits (RR) 2018 batch, who returned from District Practical Training (DPT), to the Academy.

They were examined Monday morning and found to be coronavirus positive today, while results of some others are still pending, a senior official at the Academy told PTI. "Two IPS trainees as of now have tested positive for the coronavirus.

One is asymptomatic and the other is with very mild symptom and the protocol is that they should be home quarantined and we are taking care of them in the Academy itself," the official said.