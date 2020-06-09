Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rahul's remarks on Sino-India border issue against national interest: former army officers

They said the Congress leader's tweets and statements on border dispute with China "betray his lack of knowledge or are a convenient attempt to ignore historical blunders of Jawaharlal Nehru era"."We, as a group of senior armed forces veterans, strongly deplore the ill-conceived and ill-timed statements and tweets of Rahul Gandhi questioning the handling of India-China border disputes by our armed forces and the Government of India," the group of nine retired army officers, including Lt Gen Nitin Kohli, Lt Gen R N Singh and Maj Gen M Srivastava, said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2020 21:13 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 21:13 IST
Rahul's remarks on Sino-India border issue against national interest: former army officers

A group of retired officers of the armed forces on Tuesday deplored Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's statements on India-China border issue, terming them as ill-conceived and against national interest. They said the Congress leader's tweets and statements on border dispute with China "betray his lack of knowledge or are a convenient attempt to ignore historical blunders of Jawaharlal Nehru era".

"We, as a group of senior armed forces veterans, strongly deplore the ill-conceived and ill-timed statements and tweets of Rahul Gandhi questioning the handling of India-China border disputes by our armed forces and the Government of India," the group of nine retired army officers, including Lt Gen Nitin Kohli, Lt Gen R N Singh and Maj Gen M Srivastava, said in a statement. His statements are "patently harmful to our national interest. In the past too, Rahul Gandhi and Congress leaders questioned the Indian armed forces' ground and air strikes", they said.

"Does Rahul Gandhi not know that Tibet was handed over to China on a platter by Mr Nehru and China constructed roads through Aksai Chin and later occupied it when Nehru was the prime minister," retired army officers asked. They blamed the Congress for the lack of infrastructure in border areas and said the party that ruled India for the longest period, is "squarely responsible for neglecting the border infrastructure development".

Underlining that opposition parties need to be sensitive and supportive in such important matters of national security and sovereignty, the group said they should support the government in its endeavour to resolve the border issue with China. Any attempts to the contrary are unforgivable and prejudicial to national interest. The veterans were all praise for the present government saying that it is committed to developing the required infrastructure in border areas, which had not been done after the 1962 war to enhance India's combat effectiveness.

"Indian government is also dealing very deftly diplomatically and supporting armed forces in resolutely protecting our borders," the statement said. The Congress leader had on Monday taken a dig at Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his remarks that India is strong in protecting its borders, and said the truth seems dormant as "everyone knows" the reality of the situation at the country's borders.

TRENDING

The Sims 5 is under conceptual, pre-production phase: Andrew Wilson

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Bombay HC grants bail to PMC Bank fraud case accused

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday granted temporary bail of three months to Jagdish Mookhey, an accused in the Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative PMC Bank fraud case. A sessions court had rejected 75-year-old Mookheys bail plea last month af...

Coronavirus patients most infectious when they first feel unwell - WHO

Studies show people with the coronavirus are most infectious just at the point when they first begin to feel unwell, World Health Organization WHO experts said on Tuesday. This feature has made it so hard to control spread of the virus that...

Bengal govt launches job portal for IT professionals

The West Bengal government onTuesday launched a job portal for IT professionals who havereturned to the state amid the COVID-19 pandemic, ChiefMinister Mamata Banerjee saidThe CM extended her best wishes to the professionalsand said that th...

COVID-19: 220 cases, 13 deaths in Pune district on Tuesday

The number of COVID-19 cases increased by 220 in Pune district on Tuesday to reach 9,959, while the death toll touched 442 as 13 people succumbed to the infection, an official said. Of the 220 fresh cases, 140 are in Pune city, which now ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020