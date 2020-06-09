Bengal govt launches job portal for IT professionals

The West Bengal government onTuesday launched a job portal for IT professionals who havereturned to the state amid the COVID-19 pandemic, ChiefMinister Mamata Banerjee said

The CM extended her best wishes to the professionalsand said that they can use the portal 'Karmo Bhumi' to connectwith companies based in the state

"On behalf of GoWB, we launched Karmo Bhumi, webportal for IT professionals, returned & looking for job changedue to COVID 19 .Connect now to IT companies of Bengal throughkarmabhumi.nltr.org. My best wishes to everyone," Banerjeetweeted.